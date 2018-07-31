Community Calendar 8-2-2018

July 29-August 2

Good Hope M. B. Church invites you and your church to our annual revival beginning Sunday, July 29. Our morning service will begin at 12 noon and afternoon service will be at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Scotty Irvin, pastor of Rock Pisgah M. B. Church, Mendenhall, will be our guest speaker. Evangelist for the week Monday-Thursday, July 30 – August 2, will be Rev. Cornelius McDonald, pastor of John the Baptist, Barnett. You are welcome to join us any night of your choice. Please be in prayer for the success of this revival.

July 29-August 3

The Taylor Hill M.B. Church family 548 Rockport/Newhebron Rd, invites you to our annual revival July 29- August 3. Sunday evening speaker on July 29 will be at 1 p.m. Rev. Darren Clay of Shady Oak Baptist Church; Monday-Friday night at 7:15 speaker will be Rev. E. Darnell Moffett of Calvary Baptist Church.

August 2

The Republican Women of Simpson County will meet Thursday August 2, at 11 a.m. in the E 911 Building on Hwy. 149 in Mendenhall. Jeff Weill, candidate for Miss. Court of Appeals, will be the guest speaker. For info call 601 953 2433.

August 3-4

The new Lillie Mae Mission Women’s Conference will be held August 3 and 4 at New Lillie Mae M.B. Church, 1096 Railroad Ave. Georgetown, MS. Marriage and single classes will be August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday morning conference will be held at 10 a.m. Rev. Jesse Taylor, Sr., pastor.

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center"--- - HUGE SUMMER SALE! Friday and Saturday, August 3-4, (8 a.m.-12 noon) . Children in grades K - 12 will receive 2 free school supplies! Most clothes are * $1 including scrubs, hundreds of shorts, swimsuits, tank tops, flip flops - everything you need for those warm summer days just around the corner! They receive new clothing donations from CATO often and are excited to also have some nice items from Ballyhoo and All Gussied Up! Hundreds of books are available for 10 ¢. It is open to the public the first and third weekend each month selling toys, dishes, linens, knick knacks and much more at unbelievable prices! They offer free Bibles, Sunday School books and daily prayer devotional books. Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway #540E from Highway #49 to 2034 Highway #540. (601/847-0702). Share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry". (* Indicates some slightly higher)

August 4

Station 7 Fire Department will have a Fire Prevention and Safety Day Saturday, August 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 827 Mary Grove Church Rd., Mendenhall. Hamburgers and sausage dogs will be available for purchase. Fire safety information for kids and adults.

The Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church is hosting a Community Back-to-School Rally on August 4 at D'Lo Water Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free food, school supplies, music, community awareness speakers and general information will be available at this event. Everyone is invited to come and participate.

Rho Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will have our annual Z-Pack It Up School Supply Drive on August 4, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. This event will take place at the Hope Center at 102 Springhill Drive, Mendenhall, MS 39114. Parents from Simpson County communities and surrounding areas are invited to bring your children out to receive free school supplies to help start them off for the new school year. For more information, contact Cassandra Walker at (601) 382-1371 or Sandrena Durr at (601) 506-8863.

August 5

It’s Revival Time! The St. Peter M. B. Church Family invites you to come and worship with us. Revival services begin Sunday, August 5, at 1:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Elder Frederick Davis, Grace Temple COGIC, Magee. Revival week will be August 6-10, at 7 p.m. nightly. Evangelist for the week: Pastor Cornelius Mc Donald, John the Baptist Church of Barnett, MS.

The descendants of Jim and Jake Roberts (sons of Phillip Roberts) are invited to attend a family reunion Sunday, August 5, at the VFW, 2474 Hwy 49 in Mendenhall. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Bring your favorite dish and drinks. Paper products and ice will be furnished. Bring any photos or memorabilia. Call Ruby Shelton for more information at 601-849-2874.

August 5-8

Annual Homecoming Revival for Shiloh M.B. Church beginning Sunday, August 5, at 1 p.m. Speaker will be Rev. Perry Fletcher of Greater New Friendship Baptist Church, Brandon. Weeknight services August 6-8 will begin at 7:15, and guest speaker will be Rev. Earnest Slaughter, New Caney Creek Baptist Church.

August 5-10

New Zion M.B. Church Pinola, Annual Revival August 5-10. Theme: "Reviving The Soul" Scripture: Psalms 19:7. Rev. Jerry Magee Sr., pastor of James Chapel M.B. Church Pinola, will be guest speaker Sunday, August 5, at 1 p.m. Monday Rev. Ralph Walker, pastor of Goodhope M B. Church, Magee, will be guest speaker. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Dr. Terry L. Davis pastor of First Hyde Park M.B. Church, Jackson, MS, will be guest speaker. Thursday and Friday nights, Dr. Robert West Sr., pastor of Mt. Eva M.B. Church, Terry, MS, will be guest speaker. Services will begin at 7:15 nightly.

August 6

Center for Pregnancy Choices invites you to its annual Gala Monday, August 6, at 6:30 at Mendenhall FBC Family Life Center. Guest speakers are Simpson County natives Dr. L. Lavon Gray and Paige Gray Jones. For more information email cpcofsimpsonco@yahoo.com or text 601-421-8533.

August 9

Lego Club Thursday, August 9 at 4 p.m. Magee Public Library Meeting Room for kids ages kindergarten to 4th grade. School is back and so is Lego Club. Come by the library and show off your building skills.

August 11

Zion Hill M.B. Church and Rho Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. presents BACK 2 SCHOOL Giveaway Rally on August 11, starting at 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Activity Center. Pastor Dr. F. Bernard Mitchell will officiate and guest speakers from Imperial Minds Mentoring will be in attendance. Parents from Simpson County communities and surrounding areas are invited to bring your children out to receive free school supplies to help start them off for the new school year. For more information, contact Zion Hill Youth Director - Emma Lofton or Rho Iota Zeta Basileus - Sandrena Durr.

Gospel sing Saturday, August 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center located at 663 Old Highway 49 Sanford. Featuring the Pilgrim Family (bluegrass gospel), Gospel Grass Revival and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. More information call 601-765-6485.

Lilly Hill Reunion and Homecoming Parade will be Saturday, August 11, at 11 a.m. at The Ardell Woodard E & R Center (Old Lilly Hill School Building), Joe Buckley Rd, Pinola. Speaker will be Dr. Antionetter Harvey-Woodall. For questions call Brother Earl C. Woodard at 601-694-2612. The Woodards’ family get together will begin at 5 p.m.

August 12-17

Pastor Rev. Dr. Eric Dixson, Sr,. and the membership of Oak Ridge M. B. Church invites everyone to their annual revival. This will begin on Sunday, August 12, at 1:15 p.m. Our nightly services will begin at 7:15 p.m. on August 13-17. The theme is "The Great Deliverance" (Luke 1:74 - 75).

August 13-15

New Hymn M.B. Church, 458 Hollins Rd, Pinola, will have their annual summer revival August 13-15. Service will be at 7 p.m. each night. Our theme “Let’s Just Praise the Lord.” Speakers will be: Monday, Pastor Micheal Lillie, pastor of Mt. Olive M.B. Church; Tuesday, Pastor Dennis Williams, pastor of Shiloh M.B. Church; Wednesday, Pastor Terry Davis, pastor of Hyde Park M.B. Church.

August 14

Books & Lunch Club Tuesday, August 14, 12:30 p.m. Magee Public Library Meeting Roo. Bring a potluck lunch item and the come for the discussion of the book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

August 17

Play Bingo! Friday, August 17, 4 p.m. Magee Public Library Meeting Room. Maybe this day will be your lucky day! Come play bingo at the Magee Library!

August 19-24

Pastor Kenneth Skiffer and the Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church Family invites everyone to attend our Annual Fall Revival August 19-24, 2018. Services will begin Sunday August 19th at 1:30 p.m. The speaker for the Sunday afternoon service will be Pastor Mark Johnson of the Farris Hill M.B. Church. Weekly services will begin each night at 7:15. The speakers for the week will be as follows: Monday- Pastor Maurice Kendrick (Mt. Hope Church of Christ Holiness USA, Hazelhurst, MS.) Tuesday- Pastor Dennis Williams (Shiloh M.B. Church, D'Lo, MS.) Wednesday-Pastor Michael Lilly (Mt. Olive M.B. Church, Harrisville, MS) Thursday- Pastor Donald Paige (Mt. Zion M.B.Church, Foxworth, MS) Friday- Pastor Dwight Robinson (Higher Level Worship Center, Jackson, MS)

August 20-22

The St. Mary Church Family cordially invites you to come and worship with us during our annual revival beginning Monday, August 20, through Wednesday, Aug. 22. Rev. Samuel C. Newton from Pineville Baptist Church, Waynesboro, will be the guest speaker. Service will begin nightly at 7:15 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Mt. Pisgah M. B. Church invites you to fellowship with us during our four night annual revival Monday, August 20- Thursday, August 23, at 7:15. Monday and Tuesday night messenger is Pastor Darnell Moffett of Calvary Baptist Church in Magee; Wednesday and Thursday night messenger is Pastor Michael McGee of First Baptist in Stringer.

August 21

Painting Class Tuesday, August 21, 1 p.m. Magee Public Library

Meeting Room. There is a $15 material cost for this class.

August 23

Tweens Lego Club Thursday, August 23 at 4 p.m. Magee Public Library Meeting Room for “tweens”! All new programming just for you! You must be 5th to 8th Grade to come to this Lego Club! We will have a challenge laid out to see who has the best skills!

August 24

Marriage Conference "How to be more holy than happy" FBC Mendenhall August 24 & 25 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Friday (supper provided) 10 a.m. - 3 p.m .- Saturday (lunch provided) Nursery/Child care provided. Cost is $40 a couple. Deadline to register is August 17. Contact - Jennifer Walker 601-382-4322 or church office 601-547-2488

August 26

Mount Mercy Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Mount Mercy Church Rd, Mt.Olive, will have its annual Friends and Family Day Sunday, August 26, at 2:30 p.m. For more information please call 601-382-3025.

August 28

Tea & Coloring Tuesday, August 28, 11 a.m. Magee Public Library Meeting Room. Enjoy tea (hot or cold) and refreshments while coloring. We supply the pens, markers and pencils, you supply yourself! Adult & Senior Adult

August 30

Teens Lego Club Thursday, August 30, at 4 p.m. Magee Public Library Meeting Room. It's a new school year and Lego Club is back! This club is for 9th to 12th Grade ONLY! Come to the library and see if you are up to the challenge!

Information

“Celebrate Recovery” meets every Thursday night at Overflow Church at 6 p.m., 222 Railroad Dr. SE Magee, MS 39111.

A Bible study on the book of Revelation is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. led by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy. 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.