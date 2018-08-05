Arrest Reports 5-10-2018

Tue, 05/08/2018 - 1:59pm

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported 15 arrests from April 30 to May 7.

Robert Michael Jennings of Lot 18 Highway 80, Pearl MS was arrested on May 1 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and no driver’s license.

The SCSO reported the following additional arrests: warrant (3), trespassing (2), disturbance of family, failure to yield to blue lights, hold (3), aggravated assault, disturbing the peace, DUI 1st other, and domestic violence.

The Mendenhall Police Department reported 5 arrests from April 30 to May 7.

The MPD reported the following arrests: disturbing the peace, exhibiting a firearm, warrants, driving with license suspended, and open container.

The Magee Police Department reported 13 arrests from April 30 to May 7.

Crystal Gail Pickell of 135 Bicycle Road Yazoo City MS was arrested on May 4 and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Toney Jerome Garrett of 707 Pecan Street D’Lo MS was arrested on May 4 and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The MPD reported the following additional arrests: warrants (5), driving with license suspended, abusive call, DUI 1st other (2), DUI 1st, and DUI 2nd.

 

