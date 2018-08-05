Three arrests, more anticipated

Thursday evening, May 2, Simpson County Sheriff’s Department gassed suspect in order to get him to surrender.

The call started around 5:20 p.m. when shots were reported at a residence on Old Jupiter Road. Upon arrival it was reported that an unknown black assailant had fired shots and left the scene in a gray Ford.

One suspect was apprehended with the vehicle at a residence on Earnest Skiffer Road. Another suspect barricaded himself in the home and refused to surrender.

Assistance arrived from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene.

After several hours of negotiations, the suspect refused to give himself up. Tear gas canisters were then deployed. The suspect surrendered without further incident.

He was transported to the Simpson County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault. A third suspect was taken into custody by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Two injuries required medical care and the individuals were taken to Simpson General Hosptital. These were reported as gunshot wounds.

Names are not being released because of this being an active investigation. Information from this story was issued in a news release from Greg Reynolds of the Sheriff’s Department.