Do not be misled--we need to support Price Wallace

A n awful lot of misinformation is floating around that Simpson County’s best interests could be served by electing a state representative--Hayes Patrick of Puckett--who doesn’t have a business in Simpson County, nor does he live here.

I have known Price Wallace of Mendenhall, who is also running for representative of District 77, since I moved to Simpson County. The best things I can say about him are that he is honest and willing to listen. We have had differences, but the bottom line is that he was willing to listen and we made concessions. Contrary, to what many people think, it is okay to disagree as long as you do what you think is right in the end.

Price most recently has been the chairman of the Simpson County Election Commission. This work is at the very core of our constitution and our lives.

I can say without reservation that he did the job to the best of his ability with the citizens of Simpson County and their right to vote being his number one objective.

As a rule we do not get into endorsing candidates, but it is easy with this one. A good honest person with a strong moral value is what we should be looking for. Not a “Johnny Come Lately.” Don’t get us wrong. Hayes is a nice guy and, according to him, he has strong Christian values--we all should.

Price, on the other hand, has lived in Simpson County since 1971. He has owned and operated businesses in Simpson County which now include a cattle and poultry operation. He was a 1979 graduate of Simpson Academy.

Price and his wife Cindy have three children and five grandchild, three of whom attend public school in Simpson County and two who attend public school in Rankin County.

The thing we can tell you about Price and something he has campaigned on is the fact that he plans to use a “Common Sense Approach” to his role in the legislature. Simply stated, will a piece of legislation be good for the people from District 77, yes or no?

Another issue that Price wants to accomplish is seeing that high speed internet is available all over the county. We asked him to explain and he is versed in the technology. He said this really can have a profound impact on us going foward.

Electric associations like Southern Pine are making a big push to be able to provide high speed internet. They have the infrastructure in place through their electrical grid system. Our Public Service Commissioner, Sam Britton, is pushing to make these investments affordable through long range low interest programs.

Some would not like to see this happen because it could cut into their future revenue opportunities for them. But this is a viable consideration that needs to be fully vetted.

Why is this so important? It will not be long before our Simpson County students will be required to have internet to stay up with their studies. It is already that way in college.

Another issue is telemedicine. The future of healthcare in rural markets is the ability to use this technology.

Additionally, economic development will be limited in the county without this needed infra-structure. Just like education, high speed internet infrastructure is yet another piece of the puzzle when new businesses are considering locating in a community.

As Simpson countians we cannot afford to lose our representation in the state legislature. Realistically, you can understand that a representative from another county is going to be more likely to look out for his or her local constituents. In this case it would most likely not be the people of Simpson County; it would be those folks in Puckett, which Patrick calls home and where he chooses to run his business.

We would encourage everyone to get out and vote your convictions. But consider the best interests of your own county when you do so.