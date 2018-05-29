Hope you did not follow the weather predictions

W e shot the dice this past holiday weekend, disregarding the dire weather predictions, and ended up having a pretty good time all weekend long.

Friday evening Nancy snagged a couple of movies. As is typical for us, we watched one and crashed. We got up early Saturday morning to nice weather so we headed up to the Rez to hang with some friends up river. We used to do this a lot, but lately we always seem to have something else to do and I am not exactly sure how life got so busy.

As always I got a bit pink being in the sun for the first time, but that is to be expected. We hung-out on the sand bar for a while, watched the boats go by and took the occasional dip in the cool swirling brown waters of the Pearl River before retreating to the sandy shores.

It wasn’t long before the radar was showing imminent storms for the area so we decided it was in our best interests to pack up and head back toward camp.

Nancy and I decided we would go ahead and hit the road and make an appearance at The Vault in Magee, where they were having a crawfish boil with live entertainment. There was a good crowd, and everyone seemed to be having a large time. We did not stay real late because there was a golf tournament at the country club on Monday morning and we were helping.

It turned out being pretty fun. We did Bloody Marys for everyone, and the club had sausage and biscuits and then hamburgers for lunch. The format was a four person scramble, and the club put the nine teams together.

The course really is looking a lot better than it has in the past. A new group has formed, Members Golf Association--MGA, whose sole purpose is to improve golf at the Simpson County Country Club. They are looking at all different aspects of golf at the course and developing a priority list and order for addressing these issues.

Meanwhile the greens have been aerated and sanded and there are a lot of new stands of Bermuda grass on the course.

After all was said and , we were invited over for a swim and cookout with friends. I told Nancy at 8 p.m. it was time to hit the sack I was worn out.

But I’m glad we paid little attention to the weather forecast and didn’t cancel our plans as some did. We would have missed a great weekend.