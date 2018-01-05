You had better enjoy this weather while you can!

H ey, hey hey--the weather this past weekend was absolutely wonderful! If it would only last year round, but soon we’ll be experiencing the sweltering summer heat. We enjoyed the spring weather while we could, however, with a cabin cleaning and some golf.

I have been putting off going up to the river and cutting grass as well as cleaning the cabin. Honestly, it seemed like we would have had a chance to go but the rain has stopped us, so finally I headed up this weekend.

I ran my pole saw for a while. I ran the tractor and cut the grass. I test started everything before I went up. It never fails. I will go up there and something does not start and that throws a wrench into the plans. The chain saw started, the pole saw ran, I started the generator so Nancy could blow leaves, and she likes to blow the inside. After a winter season of little varmints staying inside, well, a bit of cleaning is needed.

There is a also a large snake that likes to hang around. Last year he decided to shed on the counter. One year he went up inside the wall. This really has a bad effect on Nancy.

Nancy was blowing along, dust was flying. I was sitting on the deck downstairs and it was like it was raining. Much to Nancy’s pleasure, she was able to evict two mice.

Three or four years ago I had transplanted some narcissus from my sister’s land at the site of an old home place. She said they were probably over 100 years old because they were the only thing that remained at the old homesite.

To this point all they had done was come up each year with no flowers. To our surprise they bloomed this year. So we piddled and cleaned at the cabin until dark and headed home Friday evening.

Saturday morning it was time to enjoy the weather again by playing a little golf. Some of the members of the Simpson County Country Club have formed a new group. They are calling it MGA for Members Golf Association. The idea is to stir some interest in the club and more specifically the golf course.

These members are all about improving the experience of being a member of the Simpson County Country Club. They and the board have some big plans. While it has not been finalized they are discussing building a driving range and resurfacing and rebuilding all the greens. They have also discussed building a new pavillion.

There has already been an increase in membership, and MGA is helping run tournaments so there is a lot of new found excitement around the club and activities around the course. A tournament schedule is in place and you will notified as to when these events occur.

MGA meets weekly on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. They have already started their improvement process and have other big plans for the future.

Speaking of golf related events, this weekend is the annual Green for the Greens Golf Tournament. This tournament is about raising money for the course, and Trustmark has graciously agreed to be the major sponsor for the event.

The event has a bit of a special meaning for us. This is where son-in-law Brooks and daughter Anna Lauren first saw each other and the meeting led to their getting married last month.

So it is a cinch we are participating this coming weekend and hoping for the same great weather.