Shooting in D'Lo

Simpson County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies force suspect from residence using tear gas.

Thursday afternoon the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department was notified that shots were fired on Old Jupiter Road. Deputies responded and one suspect fled the scene in a gray Ford.

The suspect barricaded himself in a house on Ernest Skiffer Road. After several hours of attempts to get the suspect from the home law enforcement used tear gas canisters. The suspect was apprehended without further incident. Another suspect was apprehended at a different location by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

There are three suspects that are being held. Additional information will be released in next week’s paper. The names are currently being withheld for investigative purposes.