Shooting in D'Lo

  • 112 reads
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 1:18pm

Simpson County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies force suspect from residence using tear gas.

Thursday afternoon the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department was notified that shots were fired on Old Jupiter Road.  Deputies responded and one suspect fled the scene in a gray Ford. 

The suspect barricaded himself in a house on Ernest Skiffer Road.  After several hours of attempts to get the suspect from the home law enforcement used tear gas canisters.  The suspect was apprehended without further incident.  Another suspect was apprehended at a different location by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

There are three suspects that are being held.  Additional information will be released in next week’s paper.  The names are currently being withheld for investigative purposes. 

 

Obituaries

Ruby H. Lee

Ruby H. Lee passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at her residence at the age of 96.  She was... READ MORE

Harriet Marlene Hochstine
Johnny E. Bairefield, Jr.
Mike V. Ferrell
Emma Weathersby Smith
Ephriam Charles, Owens, Jr.

Weddings & Engagements

Banis, Fewell to unite June 2

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Banis of Magee joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter, Savannah... READ MORE

Smith and Sanford to wed
Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Mendenhall Tiger Golf Team state tourney bound

The Mendenhall Tigers Golf Team recently won the District Tournament and will be competing for a state championship on May 2.

Community Calendar 5-3-2018
Stewart, Brinson wed May 12
Board transfers Luckey
Four head to specialty schools
Four head to specialty schools

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.