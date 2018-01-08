District 77 Election Results

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 324 reads
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:25am

Unofficial election results are in for House Representative of District 77. On Tuesday July 31 a runoff election was held between Hayes Patrick and Price Wallace. Voter participation was similar to the first election, which was low. Patrick received the most votes in the initial election, due largely to his dominance in Rankin County. Wallace received strong support in Simpson County and his numbers were expected to increase prior to the runoff election.

Patrick’s dominance in Rankin County continued and was reflected in the totals. Patrick received 494 votes opposed to Wallace’s 156. Simpson County had 16 precincts eligible to vote in the election. Patrick only won a quarter of the precincts but still received enough votes to keep the race close. Support for Wallace was consistent, and as the precinct totals were being tallied he slowly closed the gap, and eventually took the lead.

This set the stage for one of the tightest elections in recent memory for Simpson County. Wallace won Simpson County with 1,227 votes versus Patrick’s 826. The combined totals equated to a very slim margin of victory for Price Wallace. Wallace had an unofficial total of 1,383 votes, and Hayes Patrick finished the race with 1,320 votes once all electronic ballots were counted.

There were 77 absentee and affidavit ballots. Wallace received the lion’s share of these as well. Patrick finished with 1,350 and as it stands Wallace will be the new representative of House District 77 with 1,430 votes.

 

Obituaries

Henry Breland Roberts

Henry Breland Roberts passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the age of 89.

Wayne Lee Mangum
Charlie R. Luckey
Joyce Purser LaBiche
Carol W. King
Douglas Chatman Herbert, Sr.

Social

ARE YOU REGISTERED FOR SCHOOL?

Students who have not completed the online registration process will be "on hold" when they come to school August 8th until a parent can come to the school or

Community Calendar 8-2-2018
Summer writer grows from time at Courier
Magee High School Trojan Football
Magee High School Trojan Football
Community Calendar 7-26-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.