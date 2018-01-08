ARE YOU REGISTERED FOR SCHOOL?

  • 217087 reads
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:56am

Students who have not completed the online registration process will be "on hold" when they come to school August 8th until a parent can come to the school or register them online.  Visit the Simpson County School District website at www.simpson.k12.ms.us to register your child for school. Do not have internet? - Come by the school and we can help.

 

Two proofs of residency are required so please bring those with you when you come. Water bills, utility bills, rent agreements, etc. Remember the rules have changed and driver's licenses and voter ID cards are no longer accepted.

 

 

