New principal for Magee Middle

Magee Middle School will get a new principal for the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

Former principal Terrell Luckey transferred from the middle school to become principal of the alternative school.

His replacement is Tracye Pierre, who most recently served as assistant principal at the Travillion Attendance Center. Her resume also includes serving as principal at Laurel Middle School.

She is currently working on her doctorate at William Carey and has endorsements for teaching in English and speech. She also has experience working with current Mendenhall High School Robert Sanders, and has his recommendation.

At their recent meeting, t school board approved the architectural firm of JH&H for the engineering of the removal of the old Magee Middle School Building.

The board approved travel requests for the following:

Teddy Dyess to a coaching clinic in Jackson.

Debbie Davis and Misty Hannah to iReady Summit Biloxi.

Dr. Woodall, Cheryl Ricks, Tiffany Gorden, Megan Blair, Amber Young, Kristy Thurman, Brooke Jones, Sharonda Jones, to attend iReady Summit, Biloxi.

Leslie May to take Magee Elementary gifted students to Disney World.

Mendenhall 5th and 6th grade Beta students to travel to Global Wildlife in Folsom, Louisiana.

Terrell Luckey to Summer MASS conference in Biloxi.

Wanda Raddle and Lynn Pudas to attend ASHA conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

The board approved advertising for depository bids.

The school board seats held by Sammy Welch, Dale Shots and Linda Curlee in districts 2,3 and 4, were declared vacant. The qualifying dates to fill the positions on the school board will be August 8 through September 7. The election will be held in conjunction with the general election in November.

The board approved the retirement and/ or resignation of the following:

Cynthia Berrell, Magee Elementary.

Charles Prince, Band Director Simpson Central.

Jennifer Curlee, Magee Middle School.

Melinda Berry, Magee Middle.

Sara Worrell, Magee Middle.

Angie Amason, Mendenhall Elementary.

Eddie Spann, Assistant Principal, Mendenhall Jr. High.

Donald Corkern, Magee High.

Shana Green, Counselor Magee Elementary.

Ashleigh Cheatham, Cheer Coach Mendenhall.

The meeting was recessed until May 24 at noon for the purpose of discussing human resources, travel, student and faculty handbooks.