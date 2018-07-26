Magee High School Trojan Football

“KICK OFF” Announcements

Head Coach Teddy Dyess and the Trojan Family invites you to take part in preparing for the excitement that is Trojan Football. Plan to attend:

PARENT MEETING Monday, July 30th at 5:30 PM in the High School Auditorium. All parents of Trojan football players are expected to attend and meet with Coach Dyess to get permission forms signed before practice begins.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS (very early Monday  or very late Sunday night) at 12:01 AM on the 30th  – just after midnight the Trojans will start practice on Trojan Field…the practice will be open to all the fans of Trojan Football.

WOMAN’S COACHING CLINIC – learn everything you need to know about what is happening on the field from the Trojan Football Coaching Staff.  Friday, August 3rd from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Magee High School Auditorium. The charge for this event is $20 and t-shirts (optional) are $10.

 

 

