Now Accepting Alligator Permit Applications

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 4:13pm

June 1 - 7

The statewide public waters alligator season will offer 930 permits within 7 hunting zones across the state for the 10-day season, August 31 - September 10, 2018. The process for issuing permits will remain the same as in 2017: an electronic application process followed by a random drawing of applicants. Applications will be accepted from June 1-7, 2018, via the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) website. The first drawing will take place around June 13.

A private lands alligator hunting season is available to landowners whose properties meet specific qualifications within 34 open counties. Grenada County has been added for the private lands season for 2018. Applications and instructions for private lands permits are available online. Applications with all required documents are accepted by mail to the Jackson Central Office and must be submitted by July 1.

 

