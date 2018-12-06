Angel Wings accepts check

Wendy Seals of Angel Wings Outreach Center accepts a check for $1,000 from sponsors of Run for the Money 5K which was held during Mendenhall in May. From left, Kim Smith, Kimberly Blair Smith, DMD, PA; Novella Graves, Peoples Bank; Shana Lane, Simpson General Hospital; Nancy Brown, The Magee Courier; Chris Caughman, Peoples Bank; Wendy Seals, Angel Wings Outreach Center; Genise Magee, Peoples Bank; Marsha Bratcher, Simpson County News; Shannon Welch, Peoples Bank; and Leslie Franklin, Peoples Bank. Not pictured: Broadhead Building Supplies.