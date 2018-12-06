Angel Wings accepts check

  • 282 reads
Tue, 06/12/2018 - 1:13pm

Wendy Seals of Angel Wings Outreach Center accepts a check for $1,000 from sponsors of Run for the Money 5K which was held during Mendenhall in May.  From left, Kim Smith, Kimberly Blair Smith, DMD, PA; Novella Graves, Peoples Bank; Shana Lane, Simpson General Hospital; Nancy Brown, The Magee Courier; Chris Caughman, Peoples Bank; Wendy Seals, Angel Wings Outreach Center; Genise Magee, Peoples Bank; Marsha Bratcher, Simpson County News; Shannon Welch, Peoples Bank; and Leslie Franklin, Peoples Bank. Not pictured: Broadhead Building Supplies.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Calvert Sims Jr.

Calvert  Sims,  Jr.  was born  on September  27, 1978,  to ... READ MORE

Diane Buffington
Mavis Carmichael
Christina Gisela Krauss Ingram
Katelan Lee Middleton
Katherine Millis Lee

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.