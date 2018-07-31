Beating the summer heat

Tue, 07/31/2018 - 1:51pm

Beating the heat has been difficult this summer, but Avaree Page, Tinsley Aldridge, and Easton Freeman came up with the perfect solution, an ice cold cup of lemonade. The three sold lemonade and cookies during a softball tournament hosted at the Mendenhall Sportsplex by the fire department.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

