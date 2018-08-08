The City of Magee needs your assistance for a grant.

The mayor for the city of Magee is requesting that letters of support for a grant the city is applying for be submitted to city hall.

The grant is up to $150,000 from the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District. The grant requires letters of community support and those letters must be submitted by August 15. The proceeds of the grant will be used to making additional parking at the Magee Sportsplex.

It is requested that the letters be hand delivered to city hall on or before Monday August 13. If additional information is needed contact Mayor Dale Berry or David Dunn with the Parks and Recreation.