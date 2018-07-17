County considers 911 equipment

It appears that the Simpson County Board of Supervisors will be looking for a new console to operate the 911 system for Simpson County.

Emergency Management Coordinator Glen Jennings told the board during their board meeting that the current console was obtained in 1999 and went into service in 2000. He said it is just not what is needed in today’s environment and was not able to be updated to the 2005 changes.

The new consoles range in cost from $15,000 to $20,000 in a lease program or purchase priced for $70,000 to $80,000. He said some state of the art consoles cost as much as $200,000 depending on the amount of technology that is required.

A decision on this matter was postponed because the board will be starting a new budget process within the next couple of weeks.

The board approved the hiring of a new employee, Willie Bernoudy.

The board is considering the adoption of a new four year road plan. Plans are to approve it at the next meeting. The board was given a list of roads under the current plan.

The board approved payment on a preventative maintenance program in the amount of $6,923 for the voting tablets used in the election process.

Board members approved a memorandium of understanding with the engineering firm Wolverton Engineering for the inspection of designated bridges for 2019. These inspections, which are mandated by the federal government, are now going to cost the county over $100,000 a year. Previously these funds had been used for repair but now are being used for inspection.

The board approved pay raises for Timothy Pope and Richard Walker in the solid waste department. They have met their six month probationary program and will go to the normal county pay schedule.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is August 6.