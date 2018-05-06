County libraries’ Summer Reading programs up and going

Simpson County’s Summer Reading Program gives children and parents alike the opportunity to have fun at their local library throughout the entire summer. Libraries will offer games, puzzles, contests, and special guests scheduled throughout. The theme for the summer program is “Libraries Rock.”

The Magee Library will be offering a unique program. Magee Branch Manager Francis Meadows announced that the library now offers a new app option for signing up for the reading program. The app, called Bean Stack, helps keep track of the reader’s goal of 400 minutes of reading. Any participant who completes 400 minutes will have their name entered into a drawing for one of eight Kindle Fires. Meadows explained that the drawing was system wide, and encouraged everyone to download the app.

Magee’s first program was June 5, when they will serve watermelon and participants will be showered by the Magee Fire Department. Meadows laughed and said, “Everyone should wear something to get wet in because they take no prisoners. Everyone will get wet.”

Events for the Magee Summer Program will be held in the mornings this year rather than afternoons. Meadows explained that after an unofficial poll of the parents the branch has decided to change the event times for the first time in over 20 years. “I think it’s going to work out well for us.”

Other performers in June include Inky the Clown, the CMRLS Puppets, Dorian Michael, Diane Butler, and The Snakeman. There will also be a karaoke competition and an air guitar contest. Beginning on June 7 free Zumba classes will be given by Kathy King every Thursday for six weeks.

This summer will be jam packed with fun. Meadows thanked the following sponsors: Walmart, Dairy Queen, Tyson, Trustmark, McAlister’s, MS Braves, Huddle House, Peoples Bank, Little Caesars, and the MS Sports Hall of Fame.

Mendenhall Branch Manager Rhoda Benton said that this year’s program features several new attractions. The summer program began on June 4 with the “Blood Donors Rock” blood drive. The Mendenhall Library partners with MS Blood Services to host two blood drives a year. Also on June 4 the library will host its first ever Mendenhall Rocks Talent Show sponsored by PriorityOne Bank. The talent show was open to all ages and featured a $50 gift card for first place and $25 gift cards for second and third place.

Dan the Banjo Man and Dorian the Magician will visit on June 7. Steel Drummin’ Mitch will be visiting on June 13. Hattiesburg Zoo and The Snakeman will arrive on June 28. Family nights will be held on Monday throughout the summer. Other performers scheduled include Inky the Clown, Clear Branch Cloggers, Freedom Ranch, and Magician Dianne Butler.

These events appeal to the entire family and are educational for all. The Mendenhall library has activities scheduled throughout the summer.

The program was made possible thanks to donations from the following local businesses: Mendenhall Business Women, Bumpers, MS Children’s Museum, AirSouth Cooling and Heating, Shelia’s Clubhouse, Peoples Bank, Dr. Kim Smith, Booth Discount Tires, Rankin’s Accounting Services, Friends of the Library, S and L Construction, Richard and Ruth Rankin, REAL Christian Foundation, Cox and Palmer, Jackson Zoo, Simpson County Development Foundation, Priority One Bank, City of Mendenhall, J and L Enterprises, MS Braves, Vowell’s Marketplace, Mrs. Mosley, Southern Pine Electric, and MS Sports Hall of Fame.

For more information on the Summer Reading Program and a full calendar of events visit cmrls.lib.ms.us, or visit your local library.