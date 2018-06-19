County schools seek to collect unpaid meal fees

In the June 14 District School Board meeting, several pressing cases were brought before the board.

District Accountant Joanna Maddox reported a problem with meal balances not being paid in the schools. The schools have been trying to collect the unpaid balances, but several of the accounts are still open. Ideas were presented, such as providing an alternative meal for kids until the outstanding balance was paid or the students applied for a free meal plan. This alternative meal was judged to be potentially embarrassing for students, so the board agreed to think on the situation and approach the issue again at the June 26 meeting.

Asso. Superintendent Jeanie Pigg asked for approval for the Sole Source request. It was approved.

The board went over the consent agenda. Everything was approved except that Elizabeth Christian’s request to attend the MASS Summer Conference was struck off, and board members Sammy Welch and Lillie Hardy were recused from voting on the Southern Regional Leadership Conference request since they will be attending.

Director of Human Resources Elizabeth Christian brought her reports and then asked for approval to resign from her position in the HR department. Her request was approved. The employee handbook was taken into consideration.

Tom McAlpin, the 16th Section Land manager, asked for approval to accept a bid from South MS Timber on Section 21-2N-6E for $41,800. It was approved.

Director of Finance Duane Fewell presented a finance report. The motion was made and approved to pay the bills presented in the claim docket. The fixed assets disposals were reviewed and accepted. The financial statements for the month of April were approved. A request was made to accept the depository bids for 2018-2019; they were accepted, and the district funds will be distributed between PriorityOne and Peoples Bank.

Though several quotes were given from a various insurance companies, the board decided to stay with the same insurance company as the year before, Zurich Insurance, because it has a set fee of $381,893 for property, liability and auto. Some of the other insurance companies have been known for variable rates.

The high school cheer sponsor supplement was discussed and changes were approved.

The Pickering Firm’s Asbestos Continuing Contract 2018-2019 and Magee Middle and Simpson Central Cafeterias Contract were both approved.

Maria Sumrall’s revised contract for testing of gifted students was approved.

The contractual agreement for Curriculum Associates was approved.

Superintendent of Education Greg Paes asked to change the July board meeting from the 12th to the 3rd. This change was approved.

The board then went into executive session to discuss a student discipline case as well as Malissa Hayes’ personnel issue at Magee High School, and the rest of the meeting was closed to the public.