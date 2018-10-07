Crashes decrease

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2018 Fourth of July enforcement period which began Tuesday, July 3, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Wednesday, July 4, at midnight. Throughout the period, MHP issued 4594 citations with 41 DUI arrests. A total of 61 crashes were investigated including 2 fatalities and 17 injuries on state, federal highways, and interstate systems. MHP recorded a dramatic increase in citations issued along with a significant decrease in traffic crashes investigated. During the same time frame regarding the 2017 Fourth of July period, 2217 citations were issued with 102 traffic crashes being investigated. MHP attributed the increase in citations and the decrease in crashes to the addition of new troopers along with responsible decisions by motorists.

On Tuesday, July 3, at approximately 8:34 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Marion County. A 2013 Chevrolet passenger vehicle driven by Kevin Allen, 40, of Jackson, MS, was traveling eastbound on US98. the vehicle left the roadway, overturned, and collided with trees. Right rear passenger Damian Swarptue, 26, of Hattiesburg, was pronounced dead on scene. Right front passenger Lacurtis Floyd, 22, of McComb, was transported to Forrest General hospital, where he died due to injuries sustained in the crash. Kevin Allen and left rear passenger Tykevious Durr, 20, of Hattiesburg, were both transported to Forrest General hospital with moderate injuries. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.