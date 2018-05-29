D’Lo honors vets and those who gave their all

In 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, N.Y., the “birthplace” of Memorial Day.

There, a ceremony on May 5, 1866, honored local veterans who had fought in the Civil War.

Businesses closed and residents flew flags at half-staff.

It was not until after World War I, however, that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress.

It was then also placed on the last Monday in May.

D’Lo is known for sending the most men to World War II per capita and was featured in Life Magazine.

The Town of D’Lo held a Memorial Day Service on Monday at D’Lo Methodist Church. The ceremony is usually held at the D’Lo cemetery but was moved inside due to potential rain. Last year the D’Lo lost their last surviving World War II veteran, Joe William Parker.

Mayor John Henry Berry welcomed everyone in attendance and announced that the city was able to retain the full list of veterans from the town that was previously lost due to a computer error. He led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and Ashley Berry then sang the National Anthem. Reverend Joe Hanna gave the invocation before Mayor Berry introduced guest speaker Larry White.

White is a Vietnam veteran, who shared that he was reluctant to speak, but couldn’t say no to the mayor. His hesitancy to give a speech came from his connection to the holiday. White said, “When the mayor called and asked, I knew it was going to be hard for me because this gets me emotional, because I hold this date close to my heart.”

He has been a regular at the D’Lo Memorial Day ceremonies and commended past speakers such as General Elton Berry and his nephew Brad White. White said, “I’m not a speaker, I’m a vet.” He explained the significance of remembering those who died in military service, and how it is important to never forget. “We can’t forget what this day means when we are cooking and swimming and enjoying a day off work.”

He stressed that the day was set aside to remember those who have died in service, but is also a day to honor the living as well. “As a young boy 19 years old I was taken to war. I was put in Vietnam a boy, but I came back a man.” He told everyone to know the reason behind Memorial Day because there are families who no longer have loved ones. White said, “They paid the ultimate sacrifice and we have to live a life worthy of that sacrifice.”

Before closing, White asked all the veterans to stand for a round of applause. He said, “One thing about veterans, we’re brothers, we always will be.”

After White spoke, Ashley Berry read the names of 173 soldiers from D’Lo who served in past wars and have passed away. Taps was played and all in attendance took a moment to reflect and show respect before concluding the ceremony. Refreshments were served at the church and afterwards guests placed flags on soldiers’ graves in D’Lo cemetery.

Berry said, “This program always means a lot, because we get to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”