Fallen officers memorialized

A special memorial service was held on May 18 to commemorate all of Simpson County’s fallen officers.

Citizens gathered at the Simpson County Justice Court building for a presentation titled “Heroes Behind the Badge.” Sheriff Donald O’Cain called the crowd to order and welcomed the guests. Charles Savell followed with a prayer, and the MS MHP Honor Guard led the Pledge of Allegiance. Courtney James sang the National Anthem before Kent Yarbrough was introduced as the guest speaker.

Yarborough’s message spoke highly of the sacrifices made by officers and their families to ensure the safety of the community. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 129 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2017. Since the start of 2018, 55 officers have lost their lives, three more than last year’s total of 52 through May. More alarming is the 47 percent increase in firearm related deaths from 2017. Of the 55 officers killed in the line of duty, 28 of the deaths were firearm related. Mississippi has lost one law enforcement officer in 2018, and 239 total, according to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

A common scripture used to describe the sacrifice of the brave men and women is John 15:13 that reads, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friend.”

Following Kent Yarborough, Lieutenant Paul Mullins stood before the crowd to recognize the fallen officers of Simpson County. Mullins and the crowd were equal overcome with emotions and they remembered the men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Mullins read the names of the fallen officers. Sheriff Eugene Dickson Hubbard (End of Watch: January 21, 1910), Deputy Marshall Willis Washington Hemby (End of Watch: January 30, 1928), Deputy Sheriff Earl Nunnery (End of Watch: January 30, 1928), Constable Willis Bernice Herrington (End of Watch: April 13, 1951) Constable Wilson Charles Buffington (End of Watch: June 16, 1960) Deputy Sheriff William M. Grubbs (End of Watch: July 14, 1986), Deputy Sheriff James Boyakin Barnett (End of Watch: June 26, 1990), Sheriff Lloyd Silas Jones (End of Watch: October 4, 1995), and Sheriff E.C. Mullins (End of Watch: March 20, 2001) were all honored.

Candles were lit in their honor and a 21 gun salute was rendered by the MS MHP Honor Guard. A special monument with the names of all the fallen officers was and their end of watch was unveiled. It was lined with roses 9 roses in their honor. Former Mayor Jimmy Clyde played Taps as a final salute to the fallen.

Sherriff O’Cain said, “May God bless and protect not only our country and state, but also bless and protect all those who wear the badge so that we may be safe.” He thanked everyone in attendance for their support of local law enforcement before the ceremony concluded.