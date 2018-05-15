If you have a hankering for some fresh home raised veggies then you may want to try the Magee Farmer’s Market.

The program is a spinoff of the Living Well in Magee program adopted by the city. It was launched last summer and plans are to have a bigger and better program this year.

This year the program is going to get a much earlier start with the event launching May 26 and running through July 28. It will be in operation on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon. It will be located downtown in the parking lot behind the Magee Community Center. The program is not going to require the vendors to participate every week as was required last year, partly because locally grown produce may not be available the entire time.

Vendors must comply with some requirements in order to participate.

The main requirement is the produce must be grown locally unless it is being transformed or futher processed into a local product. An example may be sauces or jellies that are made locally with additional ingredients other that what is locally grown.

Interested vendors can pick up an application to sell merchandise from city hall.

Minimum prices will be established by the market board to assure fairness in trade. Booth spaces are available on a week to week basis and are 10 feet by 12 feet. It is the responsibility of the vendor to set up as well as clean the site when the sale is complete.

All merchandise must be of good quality and appeal for the consumer. Vendors are responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax to the proper authority.

For additional information you may contact city hall at (601) 849-3344 or Amanda Blakeney at the Extension office at (601) 847-1335.