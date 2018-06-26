Farmers Market is Saturday

The City of Mendenhall will host a Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

The market will be set up at Highway 149 and South Main Street in a vacant lot. Twenty free vendor spots are available. Farmers and other vendors are encouraged to set up and sell their homegrown veggies and other products.

The Mendenhall Farmer’s Market got its start last October under the direction of Alderman Donnie Thomas. It has since grown to a monthly event.

It is held on the second Saturday of every month in conjunction with the Second Saturday Social started by Amanda Johnston, owner of New Beginnings.

Participation in the Farmer’s Market is increasing, and it has become a place where customers can find much more than home grown vegetables. Jewelry, clothing, candy, and other unique items are available.

Vendors may set up free at 7 a.m. by calling Mendenhall City Hall at 601-847-1212 to reserve a spot.