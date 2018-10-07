Fortenberry sworn in as judge

On a five to zip vote the Simpson County Board of Supervisors agreed to elect Witt Fortenberry as the interim Justice Court Judge Post Two.

This follows comments by Allen Floyd and Charles Savell calling for support from the board for them as candidates for the position. What seemed to cinch the position for Fortenberry was the fact that he was not going to seek the office permanently. Supervisor Curtis Skiffer confirmed with Fortenberry that it was his intention not to seek the office in November, and Fortenberry again confirmed it was not his intention to seek the position if appointed.

Fortenberry was sworn into office following the board meeting by Tommy Joe Harvey, Chancery Clerk.

The board approved easement cleaning a ditch on Plumber Jones Road.

The board approved the homestead rejections of 40 pieces of property.

The board approved the promotion of county resources as well as program ads for local sports teams.

The board approved round 12 rural firetruck acquisition assistance program in the amount of $90,000 for the Mendenhall fire department.

The Simpson County Economic Development District was schedule to meet on July 10 at Berry’s.

The Council of Governments is scheduled to meet July 17 at the civic center in Mendenhall at 7:30 p.m.

The next meeting of the board of Supervisors is set for July 16 at 8 a.m.