Liquor petitions circulate

No official group or individual is behind an initiative to get a liquor vote on the November ballot in Simpson County.

Despite the fact that no one seems to be leading the charge, it is not hard to find a petition to sign in Magee since they are available at city hall. Several of these petitions have also shown up at one of Magee’s newest businesses, The Vault.

Based on a letter to the editor from Alderman Dale Feike of Mendenhall, finding one to sign in Mendenhall should not be a problem either. The big point that Feike was making in his letter is that if alcohol sales are not legal in Simpson County potential developers will most likely find somewhere else to do business.

It has been reported to the paper that petitions are being circulated by hand as well as being located in some of the restaurants in Mendenhall.

According to information from the Secretary of State’s office, the only thing that is required to get the initiative on the ballot in the November General Election is the signatures of either 20 percent of the registered voters in Simpson County or 1,50O voters, whichever number is smaller.

Magee’s Mayor Dale Berry said it was his understanding about 300 signatures are currently on file. These signatures must be verified by Circuit Clerk Steve Womack’s office before the issue can be placed on the ballot.

Womack said a notice of referendum should be filed with the Secretary of State’s office with regard to the petition.

If passed, the law provides for local elections to determine whether or not alcoholic beverages will be sold. For alcoholic beverages, a county is dry until it conducts an election in which the majority votes to come out from under prohibition. Upon receipt of a petition, the Board of Supervisors must call an election for or against the legal sale of alcoholic beverages.

A county may also have an election to vote to discontinue the sale of alcoholic beverages. Upon receipt of a petition signed by at least 20 percent or 1,500 voters, whichever is less, of the qualified electors of the county, the Board of Supervisors must call an election as outlined above. An election for or against the sale of alcoholic beverages may not be made in any county more than once every two years.

Unless provided specific authority by law, a municipality may not hold an independent election to come out from under prohibition.​ This information was taken from the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

It was also incorrectly reported that only 11 of the 82 counties do not allow the sale of alcohol but the website says 34 of the 82 counties do not allow the sale of alcohol. This information was reported at a city board meeting.

If the issue does get enough votes to be placed on the November ballot and does not pass, it can not be voted on for another two years.

If it appears on the ballot it will take a simple majority of those voting to either pass or defeat the initiative.