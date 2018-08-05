The 9th annual Mendenhall in May celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, in downtown Mendenhall.

Mississippi Diesel Products and PriorityOne Bank will sponsor the main event. This year’s entertainment will come in the form of a competition-- the Simpson County Fire Firefighters Challenge--that will be exciting fun for all to see.

The event will take place on Maude Avenue between Mendenhall City Hall and the Mendenhall Police Station.

The Simpson County Firefighter Challenge has grown every year with more and more interest from departments across the state, as well as departments outside of Mississippi.

What started as a fundraiser to help the fire coordinator of Simpson County with medical bills, has now turned into a benevolence fund for all firefighters in Simpson County if they are ever involved in an accident while on scene.

The event can be credited to then chief of the Braxton Fire Dept. Randy Hays. It is in his honor that the departments gather every year. It is a good time of training, fun, and fellowship with a little friendly competition thrown in the mix.

The cost to compete is $100 for a team of five or $25 for individual competitors. A kid’s course will also be available for children 12 and under which will include the same events on a smaller scale. Cost will be $2 per child. All children are welcome.

Events will include a tower climb, Keiser sled, charged hose pull, target shooting with the fire hose, and dragging an 175lb dummy 100 feet to the finish line. Spectators are welcomed. All donations made will go towards buying equipment and supplies for all of Simpson County’s fire departments.

The firemen of the county are also selling raffle tickets for a Big Dog Blackjack zero turn lawnmower. It has a 54 inch deck and a 25 horsepower engine. Tickets can be purchased from any Simpson County firefighter for $1 per ticket or a whole book of 25 tickets for $20. Tickets will also be sold the day of the event. The winner will be announced that evening but participants do not have to be present to win. Magee Outdoor Power and Big Dog Mower Company donated the prize.

For more information regarding the event contact Jerry Fairchild at 601-832-7920 or Phillip Magee at 601-601-270-9015, or visit the Simpson County Firefighter Challenge Facebook page.

Booth Discount Tires, Napa, and Puckett’s Paint & Body will host a car show.

Other featured activities include a BBQ cook off sponsored by Nick Floyd and Associates and Broadhead Building Supply. The entry fee to participate is $100, and the winner of the competition will receive a $500 cash prize. Second and third place winners will receive $300 and $200 cash prizes. The competitors will be judged on their ability to cook St. Louis style ribs.

The Peoples Bank Run for the Money 5k is set to offer a little exercise at the beginning of the day.

The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. Overall winners of the run/walk will receive a cash prize of $50, and medals will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners of each age group.

The one mile fun run begins at 9 a.m., and winners will be announced at noon. The winner will receive a cash prize of $50 and a special prize will be given to the team with the most participants (matching shirts required).

There will also be arts and crafts, a kid’s zone, and food. Mendenhall in May has always been jammed pack with vendors who sell a large variety of items.

Positions for vendors are still available. For more information contact the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-847-1725.