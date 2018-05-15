Mendenhall in May is Saturday

The 9th annual Mendenhall in May celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, in downtown Mendenhall.

The Simpson County Fire Fighters Challenge will be the main attraction. Events will include a tower climb, Keiser sled, charged hose pull, target shooting with the fire hose, and dragging an 175lb dummy 100 feet to the finish line.

All donations made will go towards buying equipment and supplies for all of Simpson County’s fire departments.

Other featured activities include a BBQ cook off sponsored by Nick Floyd and Associates and Broadhead Building Supply.

The Peoples Bank Run for the Money 5k is set to offer a little exercise at the beginning of the day. The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. There will also be arts and crafts, a kid’s zone, vendors, and food.

For more information contact the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-847-1725.