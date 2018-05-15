Mendenhall in May is Saturday

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 111 reads
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 1:20pm

The 9th annual Mendenhall in May celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, in downtown Mendenhall.

The Simpson County Fire Fighters Challenge will be the main attraction.  Events will include a tower climb, Keiser sled, charged hose pull, target shooting with the fire hose, and dragging an 175lb dummy 100 feet to the finish line.

All donations made will go towards buying equipment and supplies for all of Simpson County’s fire departments.

Other featured activities include a BBQ cook off sponsored by Nick Floyd and Associates and Broadhead Building Supply.

The Peoples Bank Run for the Money 5k is set to offer a little exercise at the beginning of the day. The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m.  There will also be arts and crafts, a kid’s zone, vendors, and food.

For more information contact the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-847-1725.

 

Obituaries

Charles James

Charles James departed this life on Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Hylander, Pennsylvania.

... READ MORE
Terrence Montae Terry
Clayton Earl Henderson
M.L. Flowers
Gerry Prince
Johnnie Blanche Bass

Weddings & Engagements

Arender and McIntyre to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Jamie Arender are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter,... READ MORE

Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed
Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Top of the Class

Area high schools have chosen their top graduates for special honors at graduation ceremonies across the county this month.  They will be recognized and speak to audiences at those ceremonies.

Top of the Class
Community Calendar 5-17-2018
New principal for Magee Middle
community calendar 5-10-2018
Howington awarded MS Cattlemen's Association scholarship

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.