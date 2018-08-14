Middle school building coming down

If things go as planned, the razing of the old main building of the Magee Middle School should start perhaps as soon as a month from now.

At their last meeting, the Simpson County School Board agreed to accept a bid of $119,000 from Sullivan Enterprises of Magee for the demolition of the structure. A bid for $52,925 had been submitted, but that bidder canceled his bid on August 3. The highest bid was $295,000, and initial estimates were in the $250,000 range for the demolition.

The building itself has not been in service for several years since the Magee Middle School was partially moved into the old “upper building” at Magee High School.

The project engineer said that a fence would be constructed around the building for safety because it is located in the middle of the campus.

In other business, the board indicated that they would approve an agreement to allow the Braxton Fire Department to construct a new fire station on 16th section property. Tom McAlpin, who handles 16th section issues for the school system, said the fire department would be responsible for the survey and expenses associated with allowing them to lease the property.

The board approved a contract with AMR to provide ambulances as well as personnel to attend football games for all the public schools. The fee would range from $160 to $225 per game depending on service offered and personnel. This includes 7th through 12th grade games for Magee, Mendenhall and Simpson Central. Thus far, a total of 27 games are scheduled through October 26.

The board approved the human resources report by Dr. Robert Sanders. Dr. Tarance Hart will be the assistant principal at Mendenhall, replacing Romonica Feazell.

The board approved coaching supplements for the following: Carrie Wesley, band at Mendenhall High; Avery Durr, 7th grade boys basketball, Magee Middle; Felicia Moore, 7th and 8th grade girls basketball, Simpson Central; Brook Jones and Taylor White, cheer coaches at Simpson Central; Hayden Holbrook, softball, Mendenhall High; Derrick Jenkins, boys track at Mendenhall High.

Betty Everett and Terrell Luckey were approved as bus drivers in Magee.

Superintendent Greg Paes told the board he had been approached by Magee Mayor Dale Berry about the property near the old Magee Elementary. He said the board may want to consider an interlocal agreement to allow the city to acquire the property.

There was discussion about the high school paying the city $15,000 a year to use the baseball field. The board indicated they would have an interest in transferring the property in lieu of paying the annual $15,000 for use of the high school baseball field. The board considered that as a win- win for all parties, stating that the park would be available for the children in the area and it would reduce the annual expense for the school district. The land is 14.5 acres, according to Superintendent Greg Paes.

Members also discussed changing the time of the school board meetings from night to noon on the second Thursday of the month. The board took the change under advisement before adopting the change in time as a policy. The next meeting of the board is set for noon on September 13.

The school system’s director of finance, Duane Fewell, presented the resolution to the board for their annual request for funding from the Simpson County Board of Supervisors. The amount of $9,930,551 includes a $490,042 note for construction. Initially, the funding request was going to be increased to fund a position for school resource office (law enforcement), but the request was delayed based on a recommendation from the superintendent.

The board approved the budget request with no new increases over last year’s budget request.