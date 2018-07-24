Raleigh Annex celebrates back to school

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 202 reads
Tue, 07/24/2018 - 3:27pm

A back-to-school bash  celebrated a successful end to the summer enrichment progarm at Raleigh Annex Apartments in Magee last week.

Bridget Lee of Better Tomorrows, social service coordinator for the complex, called the final event a success due to efforts of several people. She extended thanks to Mike Keith and Alfred Pace of First United Methodist church of Magee, Barbara White and Cheryl Bullock with the Department of Human Services, Raymond Jeffcoat, Ashley Lofton, and Dr. Anika Collins Floyd of Co-Lin.

Music for the event was provided by local DJ Edward Ross, and Alderman Patrick Brown provided a water slide. Lee said the event was to show appreciation for the children who attended the summer enrichment program and to generate excitement about returning to school.

Last school year following the summer enrichment program 13 students in the Raleigh Annex community made all A’s. Lee said, “I believe the program helped but I attribute that to our kids’ hard work and them wanting better for themselves.”

 

