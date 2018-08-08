Reception Friday for Five County Child Development

A welcoming reception will be held at the Magee Civic Center on Friday August 10 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The reception will be a welcoming reception for Five County Child Development, Inc. and their re-location to the city and their acqusition of the old Magee Elementary Campus to be used for the Head Start Program.

The reception is open to the public and is being hosted by the City of Magee and CGC Development, Inc.