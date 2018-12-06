Results of primary still unofficial

Election results are in for Simpson County. Primary elections were held on Tuesday June 5, to determine representatives for the Democratic and Republican Parties for the United States Senate and United States House of Representatives.

The following results have yet to be certified and are considered unofficial as of press time.

The Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District was decided. Michael Ted Evans won the majority of Simpson County votes with 622 opposed to Michael Aycox’s 163 votes. The same trend was true throughout the state, and Evans defeated Aycox to receive the Democratic nod for the US House of Representatives Third Congressional District.

The Republican Party produced six candidates for the Third Congressional District. Sally Doty, Morgan Dunn, Michael Guest, Whit Hughes, Perry Parker, and Katherine Bitzi Tate were all listed on the ballot. Michael Guest received the majority of Simpson County votes with 1,176, and Perry Parker followed with 440 votes. Simpson County Native Morgan Dunn received the third highest votes in Simpson County with 404. Michael Guest finished with the most votes throughout the state with 28,720. Guest will be facing Whit Hughes who received 14,250 votes, in the Primary Runoff scheduled for June 26.

The Democratic Party produced six candidates for the United States Senate. David Baria, Jensen Bohren, Jerone Garland, Victor G. Maurice Jr., Omeria Scott, and Howard Sherman faced each other in the primary election. Howard Sherman won Simpson County with 334 votes. Sherman and David Baria will face each other in the primary election runoff on June 26.

Incumbent Senator Roger Wicker thoroughly defeated Richard Boyanton in the Republican Primary by receiving over 80 percent of the ballots cast.

In summary, primary runoff elections will be held on June 26. The Democratic ballot will have one race between Howard Sherman and David Baria for the US Senate Seat. The Republican ballot will feature one race between Michael Guest and Whit Hughes for the U.S. House of Representatives Third Congressional District.

There was some confusion last week with some of Simpson County’s voters believing that the State House of Representative for District 77 race would be included with the Primary election. The Representative of District 77 election will be held on July 10. Cliff Brown, Hayes Patrick, Christopher Purdum, Cemper Scott, and Price Wallace will be featured on the ballot. If necessary a runoff will be held on July 31.