Runoff is June 26

By MARLAN JONES,
Tue, 06/19/2018 - 2:10pm

Primary runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, June 26.

The Democratic ballot will have one race between Howard Sherman and David Baria for the US Senate seat. The Republican ballot will feature one race between Michael Guest and Whit Hughes for the U.S. House of Representatives Third Congressional District.

Following the primary runoff election, the special election for Representative of District 77 will be on July 10. Cliff Brown, Hayes Patrick, Christopher Purdum, Cemper Scott, and Price Wallace will be featured on the ballot. If necessary a runoff will be held on July 31.

 

Obituaries

Reggie Dale Harkey

Reggie Dale Harkey, 61, of Braxton, died Wednesday at his residence in Braxton.

Geraldine Creason
Gertie Louise McNaughton
Huey Lavelle Knight
Calvert Sims Jr.
Diane Buffington

