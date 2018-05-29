SCDF hosting after hours event

The Simpson County Development Foundation will host an after hours event for the community on Tuesday, June 12.

The event will be a come-and-go at the Simpson County Country Club. The goal is to recruit new members to SCDF. There is also a new business special for any new business member who joins. The annual membership is only $100.

The format for the event was the brain child of new SCDF president Malory Yelverton, who wants to give members and new prospects the opportunity to visit established members and discuss some of the opportunities of becoming a member of the foundation.

Yelverton has taken an aggressive stance in assuming her leadership role as president of the Development Foundation. She has personally challenged each of the classes directors and the Executive committee to recruit five new members as well as the executive committee. One member of executive said, “it was as tough she cast down the gauntlet in regard to recruiting new members”

In addition to having goodies from Polks Meat, appetizers will also be prepared by The Vault, a couple of foodies who are also members of the Foundation.

Donnie Caughman said things are still busy in the county. Magee’s Mayor Dale Berry reports there is an Urgent Care outpatient health clinic going in near Tractor Supply.

Berry also reported that there is interest to locate temporary housing for up to 102 recently released inmates who need housing in old correctional work center.

Berry also discussed Burger King locating in Magee as well as interest from Buffalo Wild Wings.

According to Berry Buffalo Wild Wings is looking at three different locations, Petal, Picayune and Magee.