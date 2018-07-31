School personnel finalized

The Simpson County School Board conducted a special called meeting on July 26 to discuss human resources. School starts next week and there will be some repositioning of teachers. The following changes were approved by the board.

Audarshia Flagg was approved for a one year educator license for veteran teacher at Magee High School. Ruth Allen was also approved for a one year educator license for veteran teacher as the Magee High School and Mendenhall Junior High School librarian.

Romonica Feazell will be replacing Dr. Robert Sanders as principal of Mendenhall High School. Sanders is now the assistant superintendent-director of Human Resources for the Simpson County School District. Dr. Karen Bryant will be replacing Shana Green as the counselor at Magee Elementary.

Ruth Allen will replace Tressie James as the media library specialist for Magee High School and Mendenhall Junior High.

Kirby Craft is now a math teacher at Magee High School and is replacing Chris Monk. Ashley Welch was approved as a part time teacher pending certification. It was explained that she will start as a substitute until her license is updated with the Mississippi Department of Education. Matthew Dickinson was approved to work in special education and inclusion pending certification. He will also start as a substitute until his license is updated with MDE.

Jamie Jones will fill the vacancy left by Dr. Karen Bryant. Jones will be the ELA teacher at the Simpson County Achievement Center. Finally Amanda Housley will be replacing Randy Williams, who is on military leave, as a long term substitute.

Classified Staff Recommendations included Kasey Wester as an instructional assistant for Mendenhall Elementary, replacing Felita Dyess. Dyess will be taking over for Malissa Hayes as the receptionist/attendance clerk for Magee High School. Stacie Jackson Badgett is replacing Rhonda Baldwin as data clerk for Magee Middle School.

Edward Ross was approved as a custodian. Terrell Luckey and Betty Everett will serve as bus drivers for Magee High School next school year, and Mary Woodard was hired as an instructional assistant for Magee Middle School. These positions were made effective on or before August 1.