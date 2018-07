Making Simpson County proud at the Miss Hospitality Pageant outings in Hattiesburg are, from left, Mendenhall’s Miss Hospitality Lexie Cockrell, Little Miss Hospitality Genevieve Grubbs, Magee’s Miss Hospitality Carley May and Little Miss Hospitality Breanna Jones. Magee’s Miss Hospitality Carley May placed in the top 11 out of 31 contestants.