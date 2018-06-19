Smoke the culprit in M’hall fire

Last Thursday the Mendenhall Fire Department was dispatched to Anytime Tan located on Main Street Mendenhall to find the building engulfed in smoke.

Fire Chief Brandon Wester explained that from the outside it was difficult to assess the situation.

The Magee Fire Department also arrived on the scene in a support capacity. Wester said the firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the fire, and properly evaluate the damage. He said that there was minimal fire damage, but a lot of smoke damage throughout the building. At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

Wester extended a special thanks to the Magee Fire Department for their help with the incident.