Soccer sign-up begins

The City of Mendenhall is now registering for youth soccer. Co-ed soccer will be available for children ages 3-16. A$45 registration fee includes the purchase of a team jersey. Registration forms are available at City Hall. Participants will need cleats, shin guards, and shorts. For more information contact Toney Olney at 601-454-2518 after 5 p.m.

Magee is also holding registration for youth football and soccer. There will be a $45 registration fee. Soccer is available for children ages 3-12 and football is available for children 6-12. Registration forms are available at Magee City Hall. Recreation Director David Dunn explained that anyone interested in playing football did not need to pay immediately, but still needed to sign up. He said that the city is currently gauging interest and determining if there will be enough participation to have a season. For more information contact Magee City Hall at 601-849-3344.