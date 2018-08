State test scores reported

Required proficiency test scores were announced for all state public schools last week, and Simpson County students showed some improvements in some categories.

Scores range from a 1 to a 5, with 1 indicating minimal proficiency, 2 being basic, 3 being passing, 4 proficient and 5 advanced. A Proficient designation, or 4, means students are meeting grade-level expectations.

Magee Elementary’s state test scores showed significant increase in Reading proficiency this year over last with a proficiency rate going from 17.3 percent to 41.5 percent, according to information provided by Superintendent Greg Paes. Mathematics scores went from 23.8 percent of students scoring proficient to 41.1 percent.

Mendenhall Elementary showed an increase from 33.7 to 44.1 percent proficient.

Simpson Central dropped a bit in Reading proficiency from a 48 percent to 46.8 and Mathematics from 50.5 percent to 48.4.

Reading proficiency at Magee Middle dropped from 23.5 percent to 20.3 percent. Math rose from 16.6 percent to 19.3 percent proficient.

Mendenhall Jr. High’s Reading score dropped from a 26.1 percent to a 22.8 percent and Mathematics rose from 18 to 18.6 percent scoring proficient.

Magee High showed a decrease in Reading on a proficient level with a drop from 38.5 to 33.7. Math proficiency increased from 9.4 percent to 10.3 percent.

Mendenhall High students scoring proficient decreased slightly in Reading from 48.8 percent to 45.1 percent. Math rose from 17.8 percent to 25.6 percent.

In grade three Language Arts, the district tested 304 students. Of those, 7.9 percent tested level 1, 16.1 percent tested level 2, 32.9 percent tested level 3, 37.2 percent tested level 4 and 3.7 percent tested level 5.

At Magee Elementary 134 students were tested with 11.9 percent scoring level 1, 16.4 percent level 2, 33.6 percent level 3, 34.3 level 4 and 3.7 percent tested level 5.

Mendenhall Elementary grade three Language Arts showed 3.5 percent level 1, 20 percent level 2, 31.3 percent level 3, 39.1 percent level 4 and 6.1 percent level 5, of 115 students tested.

Simpson Central grade level three for Language Arts with 55 students tested resulted in 7.3 percent scoring a level 1, 7.3 percent a level 2, 34.5 percent level 3, 40 percent at level 4 and 10.9 level 5.

For grade level four English Language Arts 2.7 percent of students across the district scored a level 1, 24.4 percent level 2, 27.1 percent a level 3, 38.1 percent level 4 and 7.6 percent level 5.

At Magee Elementary 1.6 percent of fourth graders scored a level 1, 24.4 percent a level 2, 26 percent level 3, 42.3 level 4 and 5.7 scored a level 5.

At Mendenhall Elementary 5.4 percent of tested students scored a level 1, 28.6 percent level 2, 22.3 level 3, 34.8 level 4 and 8.9 level 5.

No English Language Arts students at Simpson Central scored level 1. Of the 56 students tested, 16.1 percent scored at the second level, 39.3 percent in the third level, 35.7 in the fourth level and 8.9 in the fifth level.

In Grade Five English Language Arts the district tested 284 students with level 1 scores at 9.5 percent, 26.4 level 2, 41.2 level 3, 20.1 level 4, 2.8 percent level 5.

With 138 students tested, Magee Middle School had level 1 scores at 9.5 percent, 26.4 percent level 2, 41.2 percent level 3, 20.1 percent level 4 and 2.8 percent level 5.

Mendenhall Middle School results showed 9.3 percent of the 86 students tested at level 1, 27.9 level 2, 44.2 level 3, 17.4 level 4 and 1.2 level 5.

Simpson Central tested 60 students with 3.3 percent of students at level 1, 3.3 percent at level 2, 43.3 percent at level 3, 40 percent at level 4 and 10 percent at level 5.

In Grade Six English Language Arts, 294 students were tested district-wide with 7.1 percent at level 1, 24.1 percent at level 2, 38.4 percent at level 3, 17.7 percent at level 4 and 12. 6 percent at level 5 overall.

Magee Middle School tested 113 students with 11.5 percent at level 1, 23.9 at level 2, 34.5 at level 3, 19.5 percent at level 4 and 10.6 percent at level 5.

Mendenhall Junior High tested 109 sixth graders in English Language Arts with 4.6 percent tested at level 1, 29.4 percent at level 2, 46.8 percent at level 3, 11.9 percent at level 4 and 7.3 percent at level 5.

Simpson Central tested 72 with 4.2 percent in level 1, 16.7 in level 2, 31.9 in level 3, 23.6 in level 4 and 23.6 in level 5.

Grade Seven English Language Arts scores for 267 students tested across the district showed 7.5 percent testing at level 1, 25.1 percent at level 2, 40.8 percent at level 3, 17.6 percent at level 4 and 9 percent at level 5.

Percentages at Magee Middle were 12.1 on level 1, 32.8 level 2, 39.7 level 3, 12.1 level 4 and 3.4 at level 5.

At Mendenhall Junior High, 5.4 percent scored on level 1, 19.4 percent level 2, 46.2 percent level 3, 18.3 percent level 4 and 10.8 percent level 5.

Of Simpson Central’s seventh graders, 1.7 percent scored on level 1, 19 percent level 2, 34.5 percent level 3, 27.6 percent level 4 and 17.2 percent level 5.

District-wide, 274 students were tested in Grade Eight Language Arts. Of that total, 13.5 percent scored on level 1, 18.2 on level 2, 40.5 percent level 3, 25.2 percent level 4 and 2.6 percent level 5.

For individual schools, Magee Middle had 12. 6 percent on level 1, 18.5 percent level 2, 44.5 level 3, 23.5 percent level 4 and .8 percent level 5 with 119 students tested.

Mendenhall Junior High tested 91 students with 18.7 percent at level one, 18.7 percent at level 2, 39.6 percent level 3, 22 percent level 4 and 1.1 percent level 5.

Simpson Central with 64 students tested had 7.8 percent level 1 students, 17.2 percent level 2 students, 34.4 percent level 3 students, 32.8 percent level 4 students and 7.8 percent level 5 students.

In English II (tenth grade) the district tested a total of 248 students.

Magee High tested 103 of those students with 5.8 percent scoring level 1, 20.4 percent level 2, 41.7 percent level 3, 24.3 percent level 4 and 7.8 percent level 5.

Of Mendenhall High’s 145 students, 9 percent scored level 1, 20 percent level 2, 26.2 percent level 3, 31 percent level four and 13.8 percent level five.

In Grade 3 Mathematics, the district tested 304 students, with 2.6 percent of those scoring level 1, 23 percent level 2, 34.2 percent level 3, 31.6 percent level 4 and 8.6 percent level five.

Of Magee Elementary’s 134 third graders tested, 3.7 percent were on level 1, 29.9 percent level 2, 37.3 level 3, 26.1 level 4 and 3 percent level 5.

Mendenhall Elementary tested 115 students with .9 percent at level one, 18.3 percent level 2, 27.8 percent level 3, 37.4 percent level 4 and 15.7 percent level 5.

Simpson Central tested 55 students in Mathematics with 3.6 percent of those on level 1, 16.4 percent level 2, 40 percent level 3, 32.7 percent level 4 and 7.3 percent level 5.

Grade Five Mathematics, 284 students were tested district-wide, resulting in 11.6 percent of fifth graders on level 1, 31.3 percent on level 2, 44 percent on level 3, 10.6 percent level 4, and 2.5 percent on level 5.

Magee Middle tested 138 student in grade 5 math with 14.5 percent on level 1, 29.7 percent on level 2, 44.9 level 3, 10.1 level 4 and .7 level 5.

Of Mendenhall Junior High’s 86 students tested, 15.1 percent were rated level 1, 50 percent level 2, 29.1 percent level 3, 4.7 percent level 4 and 1.2 percent on level 5.

Simpson Central 60 grade 5 math students tested 0 at proficiency level 1, 8.3 percent at the second level, 63.3 percent at the third level, 20 percent at the fourth level and 8.3 percent at the fifth level.

In Grade 6 Mathematics 295 students were tested district-wide: 12.9 percent tested at level 1, 31.9 at level 2, 29.5 at level 3, 20 percent at level 4, and 5.8 at level 5.

Magee Middle School tested 114 students with 4 percent at the first level, 38.6 at the second level, 32.5 at the third level, 12.3 at the fourth level and 2.6 at the fifth level.

Mendenhall Junior High tested 109 students with 17.4 student at the first level, 37.6 at the second level, 31.2 at the third level, 12.8 at the fourth level and .9 at the fifth level.

Simpson Central tested 72 students resulting in 4.2 percent in the first level, 12.5 percent in the second level, 22.2 in the third level, 43.1 in the fourth level and 18.1 in the fifth level.

Grade 7 Mathematics district-wide showed 267 students tested with 5.6 percent testing level 1, 22.5 percent in level 2, 34.8 percent in level 3, 30 percent in level 4 and 7.1 percent in level 5.

Of Magee Middle’s 116 seventh grade math students, 10.3 percent scored level 1, 27.6 percent in level 2, 31.9 percent in level 3, 24.1 percent in level 4 and 6 percent in level 5.

Mendenhall Junior High’s 93 students’s scores were divided into 3.2 in the first level, 22.6 percent in the second level, 38.7 in the third level, 30.1 in the fourth level and 5.4 in the fifth level.

Simpson Central’s 58 students had no scores on level 1, 12.1 percent in level 2, 34.5 percent in level 3, 41.4 percent in level 4 and 12.1 percent in level 5.

Across the district, 272 students were tested in Grade 8 Mathematics with 20.2 percent in first level, 25.7 percent in second level, 27.6 percent in third level, 21.7 percent in fourth level and 4.8 percent in fifth level.

Of Magee Middle’s 118 students, 16.9 percent scored level 1, 31.4 percent level 2, 28 percent level 3, 19.5 in level 4 and 4.2 in level 5.

Mendenhall Junior High’s results for eighth grade math showed 35.2 percent of students on level 1, 26.4 percent on level 2, 22 percent on level 3, 15.4 percent on level 4 and 1.1 percent in level 5.

Simpson Central tested 63 students with 4.8 percent in the first level, 14.3 percent in the second level, 34.9 in the third level, 34.9 in the fourth level and 11.1 in the fifth level.

In Algebra I on the district level, 249 students were tested with 3.2 percent scoring level 1, 27.7 percent scoring level 2, 51.8 percent on level 3, 17.3 percent score on level 4 and no students scoring level 5.

Magee High tested 96 Algebra I students with 4.2 in the first level, 34.4 in the second level, 46.9 in the third level 14.6 in the fourth level.

Mendenhall High tested 153 students with 2.6 in the first level, 23.5 in the second level, 54.9 in the third level and 19 percent in the fourth level.