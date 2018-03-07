Supervisors to appoint judge

The Simpson County Board of Supervisors will be tasked with appointing a person to fill the position which has been vacated by Justice Court Judge Post 2 Eugene Knight.

The board received written notification June 21 that Knight was resigning effective June 30. Circuit Clerk Steve Womack said he had contacted the Secretary of State’s office and spoken with Holly Roberts, who said it is not a requirement that the person running for the position live in the district they are representing. They must, however, have been a registered voter in the county for two years.

If they are interested in running for the office, interested candidates must run in a special election, attend a school sponsored by the judicial college within six months and submit petitions with 50 signatures in a non partisian race, such as Justice Court Judge.

Thus far those who have expressed interest in filling the position are:

James Ingle

Whit Fortenberry

Tracey Brown

Joey Womack

Allen Floyd

Kenneth Lewis

Charles Savell

Bill Smith

Chuck Cooper

Smith and Lewis have indicated that they are not interested in seeking the position fulltime. The position pays $40,400 per year. The board should appoint someone to fill the vacancy within 10 days of the vacancy, according to the county administrator.