Supervisors delay naming interim judge

Those who hoped that Monday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting would produce an interim judge for the Justice Court Post 2 position were disappointed.

The position was left vacant by the resignation of Justice Court Judge Eugene Knight last week. As a county level position, the judgeship will be filled temporarily by the county Board of Supervisors until a special election can be held in conjunction with the general election on November 6.

Four individuals hoping to be considered for the interim position addressed the board.

Allen Floyd, chairman of the local Republican Party, asked to be named but would not commit as to whether he would run for the seat in November.

Attorney Tracey Brown told the board that she would actively seek the position at the special election.

Attorney Whit Fortenberry said he was experienced and is versed in the law but would not seek the office in the election.

Charles Savell said he has lived in the county since age 5 and that he would “do the best job possible by the grace of God.” He also stated that he would seek election to the seat in November.

Floyd urged the supervisors to make a decision despite the fact that he does not reside in the district which the post represents. However, residency is not a requirement for election to the post, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Mickey Berry moved to appoint Charles Savell as interim Justice Court Judge until the special election could be held in November. It was seconded by Larry Craft.

During discussion Supervisor Curtis Skiffer said he felt the board should have time to discuss other candidates before a decision is made. Several other people had offered their names for consideration including Bill Smith and Kenneth Lewis, both of whom reported no interest in seeking election, James Ingle, Joey Womack and Chuck Cooper.

On a vote of three to two the effort to appoint Savell failed. Skiffer then moved that the board reconvene Monday, July 9, at 2 p.m. to continue discussion and most likely to select an appointee.

County Engineer Buddy Wolverton reported there would no funding for bridge repair in the county required by the federal government through the Mississippi Department of Transportation. He said the federal government had spent “30 times more” on inspection of bridges with timber pilings than the county spends on similar work because the government had contracted with a company that charged so much more. The large expense for inspection has depleted funds that were to have been spent for the repairs. The county is now required to fund these repairs which had been funded in part by grants from the federal government.

County Road Manager Ben Warren reported that the summer heat was “taking its toll on some of the employees” and there were now some vacancies on staff. The board approved hiring Michael Camper, Diamond Myers and Jason Maddox. Warren also reported that Mark Billiet had met his probationary six months in the road department and was qualified for a raise.

The board decided to apply for a limited population county grant of up to $150,000 with a 10 percent local match.

The board discussed the estimated cost of special elections to the county, which is approximately $20,000. If a run-off is necessary, an additional $10,000 must be spent, for a total cost of $30,000 for a special election with run-off.

A special election is currently required to fill the seat of Representative Andy Gipson for District 77. It will be held on Tuesday, July 10, and if a run-off is needed it will be held on July 31.

The board agreed to hire James Jones and Roger Collier as part-time transportation officers for the Sheriff’s Office. The board also approved the transfer of Annie Robinson from full-time certified to full-time certified ACA manager.

The next meeting of the board is a called meeting set for Monday, July 9, at 2 p.m.