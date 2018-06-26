Three school board members to vacate positions

Three seats on the Simpson County School Board will be open for the new term, and candidates will be voted on in the November 2018 election.

Linda Curlee, who currently represents District 3, told this newspaper that she did not plan to seek re-election. Sammy Welch of District 4 has also indicated that he does not have plans to seek office again. Fran Bridges, secretary for Superintendent of Education Greg Paes, has indicated that Dale Shotts said he will not seek re-election in District 2.

Those vacancies will leave only Lillie Hardy in District 5 and Stacy Herring in District 1 still serving on the school board.

The next election cycle will also require an appointed rather than an elected superintendent of schools.

To run for any one of these seats in the next election, candidates must be residents of the district which they seek to represent. They must be high school graduates. Upon being elected they must attend school board training within six months. In addition the candidate must get the signatures of 50 registered voters from the district in which they are running. A form for signatures can be obtained from the Simpson County Circuit Clerk’s office in Mendenhall.

The date to qualify for these offices is between August 8 and September 7.