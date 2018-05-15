Tourism grant sought

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen met on May 1 for their regularly scheduled meeting. After the meeting was called to order the board approved the city to apply for a 2019 Tourism Grant.

The deadline to apply for the grant was this month. The aldermen unanimously approved the application. If approved, the grant will be used to fund festivals and events around town to promote tourism.

Brandon Wester, who was recently named the new fire chief in Mendenhall, appeared before the board to introduce himself. The board approved the certificate of deposit for the municipal fire fund. City Clerk Tiffany Wallace explained that this will set up a certificate of deposit, and money will be saved towards the purchase of a new fire truck.

Board minutes for April were approved along with financial reports. The installation of new lights to be installed around the playground at the Mendenhall Sportsplex was approved.

The board approved Galen Knupp, Lorie King, and Charles Sherman of the Police Department to attend domestic violence prevention school. They also approved Ashley Griffith and Brittany Walker to attend basic communications dispatch class. Brittany Walker received a status change from part time to full time dispatcher. Eric Brown was employed as part time patrol.

Limited discussion was had about Millstone Springs subdivision and the item was tabled until next month. The meeting ended after the Board of Aldermen entered executive session to discuss personnel.