Volunteers clean city

The first annual Clean Your City Day held by Keep Mendenhall Beautiful was a success.

The event saw 55 volunteers get involved with cleaning up designated areas. Local businesses also donated time and resources toward cleaning up the city. Peoples Bank, Robby’s Small Engines, Los Parilleros, McGuffee’s, and 121 Medical Clinic all assisted Keep Mendenhall Beautiful.

Clean Your City began at 8 a.m. last Saturday. After registration the teams split up and tackled the designated areas, which included several streets and the parks. There was also time for beautification around the courthouse and baseball fields. The Mendenhall Police Department was assisted by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department with keeping the volunteers safe by monitoring traffic.

Keep Mendenhall Beautiful President Martha Stubbs said, “To have 55 volunteers show up and work hard to beat the rain--well, I can say it did my heart good to see everyone and get every designated street and area cleaned up.”