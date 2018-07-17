Angels World Series Bound

  • 119 reads
Tue, 07/17/2018 - 1:38pm

The Magee Angels cruised to a state Championship by thoroughly beating every opponent they faced. The Angels handled Perry County in three innings. The game was called after the Angels scored 27 runs in three innings. The Angels were led by a strong pitching performance from Kylin Chisholm.

The Angels followed up that victory with another dominating performance over Mendenhall. Angels once again defeated their opponents in three innings notching a 30-3 victory in their first game, and a 10-0 win in the second. The Magee Angels won the State Championship and will play in the World Series beginning on July 27 in Alexandria La.

 

Obituaries

Tammie Prince

Tammie Prince, 59, of Magee, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday at her home in Magee. She was... READ MORE

Donna (Susie) Foster
Jimmy Evelyn Burkett
Mary Nell Harvey
Udell H. Craft
Tommy Cliburn

Social

Community Calendar 7-19-2018

It may be time to evaluate our position regarding alcohol sales

 

To all my friends and neighbors in Simpson County,

 

Community Calendar 7-12-2018
Community Calendar 7-5-2018
comminity calendar 6-28-2018
Community Calendar 6-21-2018
Community Calendar 6-14-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.