Angels World Series Bound

The Magee Angels cruised to a state Championship by thoroughly beating every opponent they faced. The Angels handled Perry County in three innings. The game was called after the Angels scored 27 runs in three innings. The Angels were led by a strong pitching performance from Kylin Chisholm.

The Angels followed up that victory with another dominating performance over Mendenhall. Angels once again defeated their opponents in three innings notching a 30-3 victory in their first game, and a 10-0 win in the second. The Magee Angels won the State Championship and will play in the World Series beginning on July 27 in Alexandria La.