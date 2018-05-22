DA announces felony convictions

District Attorney Matt Sullivan announces the following defendants have been adjudicated guilty and sentenced to significant punishments for felony crimes committed in the Thirteenth District. Simpson County: Robert Kilpatrick received 10 years for Possession of Methamphetamine. Jerry Hutchins received 10 years for Possession of Methamphetamine. Davon Ellis received 10 years for Possession of Methamphetamine. Montrail Craft received 16 years for two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance. Covington County: Russell Pagett received 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Herbert McClellan received 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Smith County: Diane Evans received 8 years for Sale of Morphine. Jacqueline Evans received 8 years for Sale of Morphine. Each defendant shall be under the control of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the entirety of their sentence. All the defendants’ sentences are conditioned on the specific terms of their final judgments including number of years to serve incarcerated and/or other supervision and all fines and fees assessed.

District Attorney Matt Sullivan acknowledges the courage of victims and witnesses, and also the diligent work of law enforcement in their pursuit of justice.