DA announces felony convictions

  • 72 reads
Tue, 05/22/2018 - 2:09pm

District Attorney Matt Sullivan announces the following defendants have been adjudicated guilty and sentenced to significant punishments for felony crimes committed in the Thirteenth District.  Simpson County:  Robert Kilpatrick received 10 years for Possession of Methamphetamine.  Jerry Hutchins received 10 years for Possession of Methamphetamine.  Davon Ellis received 10 years for Possession of Methamphetamine.  Montrail Craft received 16 years for two counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance.  Covington County:  Russell Pagett received 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Herbert McClellan received 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Smith County:  Diane Evans received 8 years for Sale of Morphine.  Jacqueline Evans received 8 years for Sale of Morphine.  Each defendant shall be under the control of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the entirety of their sentence.  All the defendants’ sentences are conditioned on the specific terms of their final judgments including number of years to serve incarcerated and/or other supervision and all fines and fees assessed. 

District Attorney Matt Sullivan acknowledges the courage of victims and witnesses, and also the diligent work of law enforcement in their pursuit of justice. 

 

Obituaries

John West Cox

John West Cox was born on April 4, 1925, in Henry, Tennessee.

Laura Louise Tuggle
Willie Jean Shorter
Irene Lofton Magee
Ray Hall
Earnest Ward Bryant

Weddings & Engagements

Arender and McIntyre to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Jamie Arender are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter,... READ MORE

Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed
Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Top of the Class

Area high schools have chosen their top graduates for special honors at graduation ceremonies across the county this month.  They will be recognized and speak to audiences at those ceremonies.

Top of the Class
Community Calendar 5-17-2018
New principal for Magee Middle
community calendar 5-10-2018
Howington awarded MS Cattlemen's Association scholarship

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.