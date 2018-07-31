Summer writer grows from time at Courier

Here’s the thing that should be known about me: I’m kind of an introvert. I have no problem talking about things when I’m pulled out of my shell, but my shell is a very nice place to be, and sometimes I don’t want to be taken out of it. I’m far more comfortable when I’m writing; I have control here. In this paragraph alone, I’ve restarted about three times and made countless errors, but no one would know if I hadn’t just put it in here.

I hate talking over the phone, especially to people I don’t know. There are endless opportunities to make errors, which means endless opportunities to sound like an idiot, which is one of my biggest fears. It’s nerve-wracking and anxiety inducing, and sometimes I’d rather do anything else.

When I started my internship at the paper this summer, I didn’t really know what I was going to be doing. I had just finished my freshman year at Ole Miss, and wanted to earn a little money before going back to school in August. I love writing; it’s what I’m most passionate about, but I’m an English and history major, not a journalism major. There’s a big difference. For starters, there’s a lot more talking involved in journalism.

The first time I had to call someone for an interview, I was so nervous that I wrote out a script of what I was going to say. Not that it really helped because the other person didn’t have the same script as me. But I managed to stumble through that first phone call, and then the first interview, and then every call and interview since got a little easier.

Working for the newspaper has been so good for me. It’s forcefully dragged me out of my shell and made me do things I wouldn’t have done otherwise. I’ve had to talk to people I didn’t know, and it wasn’t the end of the world. I’ve really enjoyed it, actually. I’ve learned something new at every interview and meeting I went to, and I love learning new things.

Talking on the phone hasn’t necessarily gotten easier, but it doesn’t take an incredible amount of courage for me to do it now. I’ve even gotten better at talking to people. In fact, after my last in-person interview, the lady I talked to said I that I had a way of talking to people that made them feel comfortable, and I can’t explain how much that meant to me.

I’m still pretty introverted. I don’t talk very much unless I’m excited about something, and I still prefer the comfort of my shell. But I wouldn’t trade the experience of working at the Magee Courier or with the people there for anything. I’m thankful for being given this opportunity, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.