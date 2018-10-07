Lee dies suddenly

Simpson County lost a valued member of the community on July 4. Marvin Earl Lee passed away, leaving behind his loving wife Thelma Lee, and two sons, Dexter and Marcus Lee. Lee was a devoted husband, loving father, educator, resource, and friend to many. He was a member of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as chairman of the Deacon Board, Sunday School teacher, and church treasurer until he was called home by the lord. Lee received his primary education from Simpson County schools and was a graduate of McLaurin Attendance Center. He went on to receive his bachelor of science and masters of science and education specialist degrees from Jackson State University.

Lee worked diligently as an educator for 37 years in the Jefferson Davis County Public School System, where he held positions as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. He also taught on the university and community college levels. After retiring, he continued to serve his community in Simpson County. Lee was an active member in the recently established P16 that was created to improve the Simpson County School system. Lee was a friend to all and he will be fondly remembered as a master educator, mentor, friend, father figure, and a strong advocate for education.