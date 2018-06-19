Child suffers dog bite bite

  • 147 reads
Tue, 06/19/2018 - 2:12pm

The Simpson County Sheriff’s office reported that on the morning of June 7 deputies were dispatched on an emergency call from Magee General Hospital Emergency Room  in response to a reported dog bite.

A 3-year-old child wandered off from the property of New Life Daycare and onto another property where several dogs were chained. The child was identified as Titus Shows.

When he entered the perimeter where the animals were chained, the child was bitten. Staff from New Life Daycare rushed Shows to MGH, where he was subsequently airlifted to a Jackson hospital. A statement from the family’s attorney, Kevin Gay, revealed that Titus is still being treated for injuries at this time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Reggie Dale Harkey

Reggie Dale Harkey, 61, of Braxton, died Wednesday at his residence in Braxton.

Geraldine Creason
Gertie Louise McNaughton
Huey Lavelle Knight
Calvert Sims Jr.
Diane Buffington

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.