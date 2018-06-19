Child suffers dog bite bite

The Simpson County Sheriff’s office reported that on the morning of June 7 deputies were dispatched on an emergency call from Magee General Hospital Emergency Room in response to a reported dog bite.

A 3-year-old child wandered off from the property of New Life Daycare and onto another property where several dogs were chained. The child was identified as Titus Shows.

When he entered the perimeter where the animals were chained, the child was bitten. Staff from New Life Daycare rushed Shows to MGH, where he was subsequently airlifted to a Jackson hospital. A statement from the family’s attorney, Kevin Gay, revealed that Titus is still being treated for injuries at this time.