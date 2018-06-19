Credit union comes to Simpson County

Ferguson Federal Credit Union held a ground breaking on June 7, at the soon to be new location, 227 11th Ave. in Magee.

Members of Ferguson Federal Credit Union and representatives of Magee were on hand for the groundbreaking.

Marketing specialist Kim Gingell said, “ We’re excited to be part of Simpson County. We want to offer the residents here the highest quality products and services, lowest fees, competitive interest rates, and most personalized service in this area. We’re not new to this business, we’ve been around for 50 years. We serve the Southwest Mississippi counties (Amite, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Marion, Pike, Simpson, Walthall, and South Rankin) with five branch locations.”

Ferguson has a long history in the area. Chartered in 1968 at what was formerly St. Regis (now Georgia Pacific), and operating in a small vacant office, it was organized as a cooperative to offer better financial services to those employees of the mill. As they grew, they established a stand-alone branch right outside of the mill and were able to offer services to others in the community by way of Miles Lumber Companies. For many years, they operated with a small crew of dedicated employees who “wore many hats” and worked closely with the members and one another.

Like the trees that fuel so much of the agricultural industry in Southwest Mississippi, they grow each year, showing rings of growth through new products, better services, stronger and more ample staff, and more branch locations. In 2013, Ferguson Federal Credit Union began to see substantial growth, and in 2014, NCUA granted them the opportunity to serve more than just a few employee groups. They were allowed to serve all of Lawrence County.

As growth continued, the staff grew and added new products and services to meet the needs of the membership. To spearhead the mission of improved financial literacy in Lawrence County and Southwest Mississippi, they opened a student-run branch inside Lawrence County High School, only the second credit union in the State of Mississippi to do so, in 2015. Moreover, in 2016 NCUA granted them another expansion and the opportunity to provide financial services and education to 11 other Southwest Mississippi counties (Amite, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Marion, Pike, Simpson, Walthall, and South Rankin).

President and CEO Leslie Pitts said, “For 50 years, Ferguson Federal Credit Union has served with one primary purpose – improving the lives of those in our community. Even now, our purpose remains the same. Since 2013, they have seen exponential growth and are even recognized as one of the fastest growing credit unions in the State of Mississippi. In keeping with the global credit union mission of “people helping people,” Ferguson FCU offers the highest quality products and services, lowest fees, competitive interest rates, and most personalized service in our area. Though they continue to grow and push the boundaries set by traditional financial institutions, they still strive to maintain a hometown atmosphere and attitude. They employ local talent for every branch to provide familiar faces, provide comfortable branch settings, offer personalized interaction for every transaction, and innovative convenience services to keep members on-track and in-touch with their accounts.

“Being a member of Ferguson Federal Credit Union is more than just having a checking account or getting a loan. It's being a part of a truly great community organization, sharing a common goal with employees and fellow members, and contributing to a healthy cooperative. Every account at Ferguson FCU is considered ownership of the credit union, every owner has the same voice and same weight.