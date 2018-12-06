Deputy involved in accident

On Tuesday, June 5, at 9:01 p.m., Simpson County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to an emergency call for service on Bushtown Shivers Road when Deputy Eric Still was involved in a single motor vehicle accident while driving on Hwy 43 near Pinola. Deputy Still was discovered by Deputy Billy Seghini shortly after his crash. American Medical Response (AMR) treated Still at the scene and he was transported to a Jackson hospital. He suffered a broken ankle, several lacerations and a head injury. He is in stable condition and recuperating from his injuries.

MHP was called to the scene and is currently investigating the crash.